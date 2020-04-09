No suspension of PC & PNDT Act which prohibits pre-natal sex determination: Health ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it has not suspended the PC & PNDT Act which prohibits pre-natal sex determination but has only relaxed some rules related to submission of reports due to the coronavirus lockdown. In view of the ongoing lockdown, a notification was issued on April 4 about deferring or suspending certain provisions under the PC & PNDT Rules 1996, the ministry said in a statement.

These rules pertain to applying for renewal of registration if falling due in this period, submission of reports by diagnostics centres by fifth day of the following month and submission of quarterly progress report by the states and union territories. The ministry said there was speculation on suspension of the PC & PNDT Act. "It is reiterated that each ultrasound clinic, genetic counselling centre, genetic laboratory, genetic clinic and imaging centre would have to maintain all the mandatory records on day-to-day basis, as prescribed under the law," the ministry said.

"It is only the submission deadlines to respective Appropriate Authorities which have been extended till June 30. There is no exemption (to the diagnostic centres) from compliance to the provisions of the PC & PNDT Act," the ministry said. All records are mandatory and have to be maintained according to rules and the notification in no way impacts the requirement of stringent implementation of the PC & PNDT (Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act and Rules, the ministry stated..

