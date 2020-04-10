Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:02 IST
Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North America's sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72% of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would do if the leagues resumed play before there was a vaccine, 12% said in the poll that was released on Thursday that they would attend but only if social distancing could be maintained.

Only 13 percent said they would feel safe. The poll run by the Sharkey Institute within the Stillman School of Business was conducted over April 6-8 with 762 respondents.

Over the past month, the pandemic has shut down world sport on an unprecedented scale. "This virus has the attention and respect of the nation,” noted Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll.

“Those who identify as sports fans, at all levels of interest, line up closely with the general population in regard to their own safety and that of the players.” The number of confirmed infections of novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 460,000 in the United States on Thursday with a death toll of 16,504.

The National Basketball Association suspended its season on March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus which was quickly followed by the National Hockey, Major League Baseball and other sports postponing or cancelling events. While Americans indicated they were in no rush to fill stadiums and arenas, they clearly miss their sport with 76% saying they would watch broadcasts of the games with the same interest as before, with only 16% saying they would be less interested.

In what could be a worrying sign for the leagues, only 29% said they very much missed having the opportunity to watch live sports. Many of North America's major leagues have been brainstorming scenarios that would help them to return to action as soon as possible, even playing games in empty stadiums before the epidemic is completely under control.

U.S. President Donald Trump told sports commissioners on Saturday during a conference call that he hoped that leagues and competitions, suspended by the outbreak, would soon be back in action. "I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said later at a news briefing. “Whenever we are ready. As soon as we can, obviously."

Trump also said he believes the NFL season, which is due to kickoff in September, should start on time. Most Americans, however, according to the Seton Hall poll are not as enthusiastic with only 6% indicating the NFL should start up as planned with 70% saying the league should not begin play if social distancing still needs to be maintained.

As for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the year's biggest sporting event, 84% of Americans felt the International Olympic Committee acted appropriately in postponing it until 2021, with only 14% believing they acted too quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020