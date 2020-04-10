Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to prevent that from happening”, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

UN | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:02 IST
Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief
The global spread of the virus has overwhelmed health systems, disrupted the global economy and led to widespread social disruption. Image Credit: ANI

With Thursday marking 100 days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was first notified about what is now officially known as COVID-19, the agency's chief said the virus has already infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide, and without action now, poor countries could suffer massive devastation.

"We're committed to doing everything we can to prevent that from happening", said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But the window for containing the new coronavirus is closing in many countries. COVID-19 has already taken nearly 80,000 lives, and while infection numbers in Africa are still relatively small, they are growing fast. The disease is estimated to be 10 times more lethal than influenza, requiring a whole-of-Government, whole-of-society response, said Tedros.

Responding again to criticism leveled on Tuesday at the agency, the Ethiopian microbiologist and former health minister said much has changed since WHO launched the first Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan two months ago.

Public health emergency declaration was timely

The global spread of the virus has overwhelmed health systems, disrupted the global economy and led to widespread social disruption. A major reason WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern in January was so countries and communities would have time to prepare.

He announced the publication of WHO's technical strategy update for the next phase of the response, which will form the basis for its Second Preparedness and Response Plan, to be released in the coming days. "We have learned much about this new virus since we first encountered it at the start of the year", he assured.

The update addresses the circumstances in lower and middle-income countries and communities with weaker health systems and infrastructure, and especially in countries affected by conflict and for displaced people.

It is built on five key objectives, namely mobilizing all sectors and communities, controlling sporadic cases and clusters and preventing community transmission, suppressing community transmission where it occurs, reducing mortality through appropriate care, and developing safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics.

States must support these goals by tailoring national strategies to find, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace every contact, he emphasized.

International cooperation crucial

In turn, the international community must help countries build their capacities to prepare and respond, provide epidemiological analysis and risk communication, coordinate the global supply chain, provide technical expertise and mobilize the health workforce, and accelerate research, innovation and knowledge sharing.

He said WHO's second Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will estimate the resources needed to implement national and international strategies during the next phase of the response.

Thanking Member States and partners that responded to the first Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, he said more than $800 million has been pledged or received.

"We must quarantine politicizing this virus at national and global levels," he said. "Our singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the pandemic."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020