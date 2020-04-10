Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacific nations stay vigilant against coronavirus in cyclone's aftermath

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:56 IST
Pacific nations stay vigilant against coronavirus in cyclone's aftermath

A powerful cyclone that hit the Pacific Island nations this week bringing death, injuries and destruction cannot be allowed to disrupt containment efforts against the spread of the coronavirus, officials in the region said. Cyclone Harold, a Category 5 storm with winds in excess of 251 km/h (156 mph) passed through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, cutting power and destroying holiday resorts.

Dozens of people were killed when they were swept off a ferry off Solomon Islands. Tonga's government said on Friday the island of ‘Eua was without electricity and a number of houses were damaged, but no deaths had been reported.

Although no deaths were reported in Fiji, 26 people were injured and more than 6,000 people were evacuated from their homes during the storm. "#CycloneHarold may be gone, but coronavirus is still in our midst," Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said in a message posted on his Facebook page. "We must all remain vigilant and keep to every public health directive we have in place."

Although Fiji has just 15 coronavirus infections and no deaths, unnecessary gatherings of more than 20 people, among other curbs, have been banned and people urged to stay home. Australia said it has already started helping with the cleanup in Solomon Islands and offered support in Fiji. On Friday, the Defence Ministry said the Air Force will transport emergency supplies to Vanuatu.

The whole Pacific Island region has relatively few cases of COVID-19, but much of the region has restricted personal movement to slow any spread of the coronavirus. Solomon Island police imposed a curfew on the nights of April 10 and April 11, restricting the movement of people. Fines of thousands of dollars and imprisonment will apply for breaching the law.

"Do not go out unless it is critical," Acting Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau was cited as saying in a statement posted on the government's website on Friday. "Let us work together with the government as it tries its best to protect us all and our children from COVID-19."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020