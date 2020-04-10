Left Menu
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 5,323, deaths by 266 - RKI

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:56 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 5,323 in the past 24 hours to 113,525 on Friday, climbing for a fourth straight day after four previous days of declines, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 266 to 2,373.

