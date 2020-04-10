Iran's death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 4,232

Iran's total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak reaches rose to 4,232 on Friday with 122 lives lost in the past 24 hours, according to a health ministry spokesman. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,972 in the past 24 hours to a total of 68,192, the spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpur, said on state TV, adding that 3,969 people were in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East. It has recorded a total of 35,465 recoveries from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, he said.

