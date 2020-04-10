Left Menu
Soccer-Celtic staff take voluntary pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Celtic manager Neil Lennon, his staff and club executives have volunteered to take a "significant reduction" in their salaries for three months while the club negotiates the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish club said on Friday. The Scottish season was halted on March 13 and is suspended until at least June 10, with clubs losing out on matchday revenue as a result of the outbreak.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic said the measures agreed upon will apply from April to June, after which the situation will be reviewed. All Scotland's 42 professional clubs will vote later on Friday on a proposal to end the Championship, League One and League Two immediately and do the same with the Premiership if and when it becomes clear the season cannot be completed.

