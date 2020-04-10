Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 30 new patients in MP, count 456; one more death

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:53 IST
COVID-19: 30 new patients in MP, count 456; one more death

With 30 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 456, while one more person succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 37, health officials said. Twenty-one new cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 119, they said.

Indore has reported the highest 235 cases in the state so far. But Friday's data of new cases from Indore, if any, was awaited. A 65-year-old ayurvedic doctor died in Indore due to coronavirus infection on Friday.

Three others, aged 52, 65 and 70, respectively, who had died in the last two days, were confirmed to have had the infection as reports came on Friday morning, officials said. Two doctors have died due to coronavirus in Indore in the last 48 hours.

The death toll in the state stands at 37, including 27 deaths reported in Indore alone. Five persons have died in Ujjain, two in Khargone, one each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Dewas.

With cases coming to light in Sagar district for the first time, the virus has now spread in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 16, Khargone 14, Barwani 14, Gwalior six, Hoshangabad six, Khandwa five, Dewas three, Vidisha four, Dewas three, Chhindwara and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Sheopur, Shajapur, Raisen, Dhar and Sagar one each.

One patient hails from another state. So far, 37 persons have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery from COVID-19, the officials said.

Among active cases, the condition of 370 patients was stable, while nine were said to be in a serious condition. PTI LAL HWP MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Netflix releases trailer of new dating series 'Too Hot to Handle' with a naughty twist

Netflix has released a trailer for its new dating series Too Hot to Handle. The show features ten single people who are now allowed to kiss or have any other sexual physical contact.The streaming service is already enjoying a huge year in t...

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of Indias central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.Five villag...

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020