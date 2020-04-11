Left Menu
ICMR permits Odisha's MKCG Medical College and Hospital to conduct COVID-19 testing

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday permitted MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur to conduct COVID-19 testing from April 13.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday permitted MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur to conduct COVID-19 testing from April 13. This is the fourth COVID-19 testing facility in the State.

Informing about the development, Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Information & Public Relations Department said, "The State government is taking steps to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity. MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur, has been permitted by ICMR to conduct COVID-19 testing. It is the second MCH in the State after SCB that will help in carrying out tests in the southern part of the State." Singh said "modern equipment COBAS" has been installed in RMRC, Bhubaneswar, and with this the testing capacity has increased to 1000 per day.

Odisha government on Thursday airlifted COVID-19 test kits, for 4,000 tests, reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits from Mumbai via special air cargo. At present, the State has three testing facilities including, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, with the testing capacity of 50 per day, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with the capacity of 75 tests per day and ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar with the testing capacity of 1000 per day. MKCG MCH, Berhampur, which is the fourth testing facility will operate from April 13.

So far 50 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, including one death and 12 cured. (ANI)

