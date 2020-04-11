3 persons succumb to coronavirus in Indore, district death count reaches 30

With three more people succumbing to COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday, the district death toll due the virus climbed to 30. According to Indore's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, two male patients and a female person died while battling coronavirus this morning.

The male patients, from Gomati Nagar and Green Park colony, were aged 52 and 66, while the female patient was 75-years-old and from Loha Pura Jawahar. The two of them remained under observation at the hospital for three days and another patient stayed there for 10 days, as per the MGM Medical College's data. Speaking to media persons, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said that 14 more positive cases were found in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 249.

"14 more positive cases were found in Indore on Friday. The total positive cases here now stand at 249. Death toll so far in Indore is 30. Twelve people were discharged yesterday after they recovered. A total of 29 people have been discharged in the district so far," Jadia said. With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447.

Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active cases, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated and 239 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

