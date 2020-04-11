Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:20 IST
Indonesia confirmed 330 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,842, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.
It also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327, Yurianto told a televised news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
