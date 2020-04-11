Left Menu
UK minister 'sorry' for front line protective equipment failings

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:25 IST
Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologize for this, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am sorry if people feel there have been failings." Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's interior minister said on Saturday she was sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line.

Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologize for this, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am sorry if people feel there have been failings."

"It is inevitable that the demand and pressures on PPE and the demand for PPE are going to be exponential, they are going to be incredibly high," she said.

