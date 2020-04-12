Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's coronavirus death toll rises to 13,832

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 00:59 IST
France's coronavirus death toll rises to 13,832
The health ministry said that 353 people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes. Image Credit: ANI

France's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 13,832 on Saturday, but the number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, raising hopes that a nationwide lockdown is curbing the spread of the disease.

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before, it added. The health ministry said that 353 people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes.

On Friday the death toll had jumped by 987 as nursing home deaths increased. The number of confirmed and suspected infections so far in France, taking into account nursing home figures, stood at 118,479 as of Saturday, according to Reuters calculations based on the new data issued by the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Saturday said they arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport.In a statement, the Marechausse said they had a special arrest team ready after receiving a ...

Netanyahu rival Gantz seeks more time to form coalition government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus election rival Benny Gantz asked for additional time on Saturday to try to form a government with the long-time leader, to end more than a year of political deadlock. A 28-day mandate to put togeth...

Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was released earlier thi...

Bangladesh executes ex-Army officer for assassinating Bangabandhu

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the countrys founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020