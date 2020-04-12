Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 04:21 IST
N.Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

North Korea called for more strict and thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of its citizens from the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic at a political bureau meeting of the ruling party's central committee, which was presided over by its leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported on Sunday. The Korean Central News Agency said the widespread virus has created obstacles to the country's effort in its economic construction, though added the country "has been maintaining (a) very stable anti-epidemic situation" thanks to its "strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures ... consistency and compulsoriness in the nationwide protective measures."

In a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Saturday, a joint resolution was adopted to take "more thorough state measures for protecting life and safety of (its) people from the great worldwide epidemic disease." It also included goals of "continuously intensifying the nationwide emergency anti-epidemic services and pushing ahead with the economic construction, increasing national defence capability and stabilizing the people's livelihood this year," KCNA said.

The report also said Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister and senior government official, was elected as an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling party. Meanwhile, a separate KCNA report said on Sunday that Kim Jong Un oversaw a drill of its pursuit assault aircrafts.

Kim expressed great satisfaction with the drill but raised "important tasks for further enhancing the combat efficiency," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

EG sweep FURIA, reach final at ESL Pro League NA

Evil Geniuses swept FURIA Esports on Saturday to reach the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 11s North American competition, setting up a third battle with Team Liquid. EG took the opening map of the best-of-three series, 16-10 on Vertig...

Gen.G, Orgless stay alive in Flashpoint playoffs

Gen.G Esports and Orgless each swept their matches on Saturday in the opening round of the lower bracket to stay alive in the Flashpoint 1 playoffs. Gen.G dispatched FunPlus Phoenix, and Orgless followed by downing Chaos Esports Club, both ...

Food trucks start feeding big rig drivers at Interstate rest stops

Big rig driver Tanuya White was running essential products from Chicago to Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday when she stopped to sample food truck fare at a rest stop on Interstate 30 near Social Hill, Arkansas.It was a welcome respite for...

ANALYSIS-Mexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis

The biggest supply cut ever contemplated by the worlds top oil producers is hanging in the balance as a refusal by Mexicos leftist leader to imperil his plans to rebuild state oil company Pemex has angered the Saudi prince who helped craft ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020