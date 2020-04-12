54 COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha so far

Fifty-four positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far while 12 patients have recovered from the disease. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha, total 3862 samples have been tested, and so far total 54 positive cases (cumulative) have been reported in the State.

12 COVID-19 patients out of the 54 positive cases have recovered, while one death related to COVID-19 has been reported, the department said. The active cases of coronavirus in the state are 41, added the department. (ANI)

