Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:24 IST
Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Some South Korean churches have held their Easter services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seoul's Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the biggest churches in South Korea, delivered online live streaming of its Easter service on Sunday.

A small number of masked followers attended the service broadcast via the church's website. They were seated notably apart from each other to abide by social distancing rules. Choir members also wore masks when they sang hymns. Many South Korean churches have switched to online services to support government-led efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Local media reported some churches resumed offline services to mark Easter Sunday, raising worries about new infections.

South Korea has reported 32 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continued downward trend in new infections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Indore's 3-month-old COVID-19 patient recovering fast

A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indores youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative f...

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

Former Formula 1 legendary driver Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 on Sunday. All at F1 send our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirlings family and friends, Formula 1 said in a statement.Often referred to as the greatest dr...

Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week. As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the n...

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020