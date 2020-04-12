Left Menu
Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:28 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than six weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

The victim was an 11-month-old girl linked to an Ebola death reported on Friday in the city of Beni, it said.

Congo was on Sunday due to mark an end to an outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018 in an area of the country where militia violence hobbled efforts to contain it. (Reporting and writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and John Stonestreet)

