Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM says coronavirus rent freeze unlikely to be extended

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:29 IST
Irish PM says coronavirus rent freeze unlikely to be extended

Ireland will not need to extend a temporary residential rent freeze beyond the coronavirus crisis, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was quoted as saying on Sunday, amid calls from some parties for more permanent rent caps. Even before the crisis, the issue of rent control was already a major focus of attempts to form a government after an inconclusive election in February. Varadkar's Fine Gael party is in negotiations with its historic rival, Fianna Fail, to try to form a coalition.

Varadkar's caretaker government has banned increases in residential rents for an initial three months during the coronavirus emergency, and a number of lawmakers have said the measure should be extended. The nationalist Sinn Fein party, which won the most votes in the election, campaigned on a promise to impose a two-year rent freeze. Neither Fine Gael or Fianna Fail committed to such a measure but were under pressure to do so before restrictions to slow the spread of the virus hammered the economy.

Rents have soared in recent years in Dublin, and are now 40% above the levels seen before Ireland suffered a crash in property prices a decade ago. Varadkar said extending the rent freeze would be unnecessary because he anticipates rents are going to fall.

"At least initially, we are looking at higher unemployment and reduced incomes this year. Probably reduced inward migration as well," Varadkar told the Sunday Independent newspaper in an interview. "In that environment, it's hard to see any landlord increasing rents. They may be glad to have a reliable paying tenant. Rents will probably fall. I don't think this is a bad thing, especially in Dublin."

Varadkar also said the government is likely to gradually unwind an emergency three-month welfare payment for those who have been laid off or had hours cut as a result of the virus, rather than allow the extra payments to expire abruptly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Indore's 3-month-old COVID-19 patient recovering fast

A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indores youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative f...

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

Former Formula 1 legendary driver Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 on Sunday. All at F1 send our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirlings family and friends, Formula 1 said in a statement.Often referred to as the greatest dr...

Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week. As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the n...

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020