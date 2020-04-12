Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew, UAE warns on worker repatriation

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:39 IST
Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew, UAE warns on worker repatriation

Saudi Arabia extended a nationwide curfew until further notice due to the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after the kingdom reported more than 300 new infections on each of the last five days. Elsewhere in the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates warned of possible action against countries refusing to allow migrant workers to be repatriated.

Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew last week, locking down much of the population. Residents are allowed to leave their houses only for essential needs inside their residential area. Elsewhere, the curfew which began on March 23 runs from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The country has recorded 4,462 infections with 59 deaths, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total surpassed 14,000 with 96 deaths.

Saudi Arabia has halted international flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, and closed most public places. Other Gulf Arab states have taken similar precautions and seen the virus spread among low-wage foreign workers, many living in overcrowded accommodation. Millions of migrant labourers, mainly from Asian countries, including Nepal, India and the Philippines, are among the region’s large expatriate population.

Bahrain said 45 of 47 new cases reported on Sunday were foreign workers. The United Arab Emirates, the region's tourism and business hub, has the second highest regional load at 3,736 cases and 20 deaths.

It warned it would review labour ties with countries refusing to take back citizens, including those who lost their jobs or were put on leave, and said it was considering strict quotas for work visas issued to nationals of those states. "Several countries have not been responsive about allowing back their citizens who have applied to return home under the current circumstances," the Human Resources and Emiratisation Ministry said, without specifying which countries.

India's ambassador to the UAE on Saturday said India cannot repatriate large numbers of nationals while trying to combat the virus at home. "Once the lockdown in India is lifted, we will certainly help them get back to their hometowns and their families," Pavan Kapoor told the Gulf News daily.

Pakistan's ambassador said the embassy was waiting for permission from Islamabad for repatriation flights and was hoping for "positive news soon". "We are very keen to bring Pakistanis back but we need to finalise our treatment and quarantine facilities," Ghulam Dastgir told Reuters.

Aiming to contain the spread among foreign workers, Qatar has locked down a large section of an industrial area, Dubai sealed off two commercial districts and Oman closed off its Muscat governorate, which includes the capital. Kuwait said late on Saturday airlines could operate outbound flights to repatriate foreigners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries not responding to evacuation requests

Abu Dhabi UAE, April 12 ANIWAM United Arab Emirates UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labour relations with partner countries. A Ministry off...

This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it extremely frustrating and hurtful times. They dont get t...

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020