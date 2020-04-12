Attack by Nihangs: ASI's hand reattached at Chandigarh's PGIMER

Attack by Nihangs: ASI's hand reattached at Chandigarh's PGIMERPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:17 IST
Doctors at the Chandigarh’s PGIMER successfully reattached an ASI’s hand chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Punjab’s Patiala on Sunday, officials said
Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh’s hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district
The Punjab Police has arrested 11 people, including a woman, in connection with the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- PGIMER
- Chandigarh
- Punjab
- Patiala
- Punjab Police
ALSO READ
People avail door-to-door ATM service in Chandigarh
Chandigarh administration defends move of opening shops
12180 LPG cylinders delivered by gas agencies in Chandigarh
COVID-19 lockdown: Distressed family threatens to commit suicide, Chandigarh cops rush to help
CHIAL ensures smooth operation of special flight from Chandigarh to Paro