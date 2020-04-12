Attack by Nihangs: ASI's hand reattached at Chandigarh's PGIMER

Doctors at the Chandigarh’s PGIMER successfully reattached an ASI’s hand chopped off in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Punjab’s Patiala on Sunday, officials said

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh’s hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district

The Punjab Police has arrested 11 people, including a woman, in connection with the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.