Number of people crossing China borders cut 90% as part of virus efforts - official

China has reduced the number of people crossing its borders by 90% as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, an immigration official said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing, Liu Haitao, an official with the National Immigration Administration, said the number of cases was still on the rise in the countries along China's borders.

China was working to limit all non-essential crossings, but it remained a huge challenge to control a large number of mountain passes, ferries, and roads along the country's long border, he added.

