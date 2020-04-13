Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:37 IST
Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.
