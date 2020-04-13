Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaza resumes coronavirus testing amid shortages

Reuters | Gaza City | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:20 IST
Gaza resumes coronavirus testing amid shortages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus testing has resumed in the Gaza Strip after Israel allowed five testing kits purchased by the World Health Organization (WHO) into the enclave, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said on Monday. But the spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, said the kits would be of "limited immediate help" because they could be used to test only about 500 people in a densely populated territory of two million.

"We began testing immediately after receiving the kits late (Sunday) night," Qidra said. "We need to carry out these tests all the time and therefore, we are in need of thousands of testing kits." On April 8, health officials in Gaza said they had run out of testing kits and voiced concern that a shortage of medical supplies could lead to the rapid spread of infection in the territory.

Gaza has 13 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, all in quarantine. Israel has maintained a blockade of the enclave for more than a decade, saying the measure is necessary to stop weapons and funds from reaching its enemy Hamas, an Islamist group that runs Gaza.

But Colonel Sharon Biton of COGAT, an Israeli defense ministry office that liaises with the Palestinians, said it was cooperating with "representatives of the international community" to maintain public health in Gaza. Israeli and Palestinian officials said that in addition to the testing kits, Israel has allowed a PCR machine into the territory. The equipment analyses testing samples to determine whether they contain the genetic fingerprint of the coronavirus.

The machine was donated by a U.S.-based charity, Qidra said. "During the next week we aspire to be able to buy a good quantity of testing kits to bring into Gaza," said Abdelnaser Soboh, director of the World Health Organization's sub-office in the territory.

Qidra said that on Monday, hundreds of Palestinians stranded outside Gaza will begin arriving home and would require tests. Upon arrival, they will be sent to quarantine facilities in the southern Gaza Strip for three weeks. Hamas has closed schools, mosques and wedding halls and banned large street gatherings in Gaza to try to stem contagion. It has not moved to impose a lockdown, saying the measure was not yet necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK are facing a severe crisis of essential commodities as Islamabad fails to deliver on its promise during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the occupied territory. The pandemic is acting as salt ...

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nations top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump ret...

Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancin...

25 staff members of Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbais Bhatia hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to an official statement issued by the hospital authorities, 25 staff members of the Bhatia hospital have been found COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020