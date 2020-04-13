Left Menu
Putin says Russia may draw on defence ministry resources to combat coronavirus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 18:22 IST
President Russia, Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the coronavirus situation was getting worse and that Russia may draw on the Defence Ministry's resources to tackle the crisis if needed.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, said the situation was constantly changing and that the next few weeks would prove decisive in its battle to halt the contagion.

