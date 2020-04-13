Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:03 IST
Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus
Russia President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount. Russia reported 2,558 new cases on Monday, bringing the overall nationwide tally to 18,328. Eighteen people diagnosed with the virus died overnight, pushing the death toll to 148. Though rising, the number of deaths remains much lower for now than countries such as the United States and Italy.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, and several other regions have imposed a lockdown, ordering residents to stay at home except to buy food, seek urgent medical treatment, take out the rubbish, or go to work if absolutely necessary. Putin told officials at a televised meeting held by video link to consider using the army to help tackle the crisis, noting how it had sent doctors and medical equipment to Italy and Serbia in recent weeks to help.

A similar move to send medical aid to the United States angered the Kremlin's critics, who cast it as a publicity stunt that squandered precious resources lacking in Russia's own regions, though the Kremlin denied that and said Moscow could now expect help from the United States in the future. "You need to use this experience, of course, and bear in mind that all these options, including the options of the defence ministry, if needed, can and should be involved here," Putin said.

Putin told officials that the resources displayed by the army were "only a fraction of what the defence ministry has" and that "the main reserves are still in reserve, so you need to keep this in mind". Separately, the city of Moscow on Monday launched a new website ahead of a permit system it wants to start working on Wednesday under which residents will have to seek permission before using public transport or their owns cars or other vehicles.

But the site was only intermittently available on Monday morning, failure authorities blamed on malicious hacking attacks, some of which they said originated from abroad. Moscow's crisis response centre said authorities had nonetheless managed to issue almost 700,000 permits for people to use private or public transport to get to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Two children discharged from hospital in J-K after negative COVID-19 tests

Samples of two children, who were admitted at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari in Srinagar, have come negative for COVID-19 and they have been discharged. First two COVID-19 positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar a...

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the coronavirus epidemic kept Americans locked in their homes and demand for online orders surged.With shoppers c...

Oil prices edge higher after output cut, but demand worries weigh

Oil prices edged higher on Monday in a muted response to a global deal on record output cuts amid concerns over whether the pact will head off an oil glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.The OPEC group of oil producers, comprisin...

Pune : Court slaps Rs 1000 fine on man for not wearing mask

A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020