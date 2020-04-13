One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Haryana

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Sirsa, taking the total number of cases to 182 in the state on Monday, the state health department said.

"One COVID-19 case reported in Haryana (Sirsa) today, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is now at 182, including 143 active cases, 37 discharged and 2 deaths," the state health department said in a statement.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,352, including 8,048 active cases. So far, 980 patients have been cured and discharged while 324 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

