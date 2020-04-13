Uttarakhand pharma companies facing shortage of raw material for production of Hydroxychloroquine

Amid worldwide surge in demand of Hydroxychloroquine tablets for the treatment of COVID-19, the pharmaceutical companies based in Uttarakhand are facing crisis as there is a shortage of supply of raw materials. The state government has approved over 60 companies for the production of hydroxychloroquine.

Uttarakhand Drug Controller, Tajbar Singh on Monday said that he has requested Drug Controller General of India to ensure the supply of raw material. "Over 60 companies have been approved for production of hydroxychloroquine. But there is shortage in supply of raw material. Production will begin as soon as raw material reaches. Have written to Drug Controller General of India on it," Tajbar said. (ANI)

