Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:08 IST
Total positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28. As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Special Operations, and four deaths.

So far, 30 COVID-19 infected patients have been recorded fully in the national capital. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazils health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, effectively calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest...

ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.The search is being done with help of avalanche search equipment.An ...

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020