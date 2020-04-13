Left Menu
Macron: France was not sufficiently prepared for new coronavirus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:51 IST
France is going through "difficult times", President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, acknowledging that his country had not been sufficiently prepared early on to face the challenges posed by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. "The epidemic is starting to slow down. The results are there," Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "Thanks to your efforts, every day we have made progress."

"But our country was not sufficiently ready for this crisis. We will all draw all the consequences," Macron said.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

