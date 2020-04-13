Macron: France was not sufficiently prepared for new coronavirus

France is going through "difficult times", President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, acknowledging that his country had not been sufficiently prepared early on to face the challenges posed by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. "The epidemic is starting to slow down. The results are there," Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "Thanks to your efforts, every day we have made progress."

"But our country was not sufficiently ready for this crisis. We will all draw all the consequences," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.