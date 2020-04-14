Left Menu
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, count 31

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:35 IST
One more person, who had come in contact with those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 31, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 31 cases include one person who had died due to the virus.

The latest COVID-19 patient hails from Goalpara district. The case was confirmed late on Monday night and further details will be available during the day, he said. This is the fourth confirmed case in Goalpara district, where all other three COVID-19 patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Thirty of the 31 confirmed cases in Assam are linked to the event. Two persons had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday while a person from Nagaland also tested positive for the disease and is currently being treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Of the 3,209 samples tested in Assam, 1,421 were linked to the Nizamuddin event, of which 30 have tested positive and results for 34 are awaited, Sarma had said. All the persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event have either been quarantined or isolated, he said.

Sarma had said that the condition of all the COVID-19 patients, barring a cancer patient who had tested positive in Silchar, is stable. The highest number of cases was reported in Golaghat district at 9, followed by four each in Goalpara, Nalbari and Morigaon, three in Dhubri, two in Cachar, one each in Hailakandi, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara districts.

