Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:51 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger numbers would plunge by more than 90% in April, as coronavirus restrictions stop most people from traveling. The remaining 10%, or around 680,000 people, still using Heathrow this month will be either Britons returning home after being stuck abroad or foreign citizens repatriating, as well as medical experts traveling to help with the crisis.

Heathrow also said on Tuesday its passenger numbers were down 52% in March compared with the same month last year, as the 6.5 million who went on holiday or traveled for work last March shrunk to 3.1 million this year. The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain's Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said it was now only using one of its two runways.

Heathrow has for more than a decade been trying to build a third runway because it was operating at full capacity before the crisis. Priority was now being given to cargo flights with medical supplies, the airport said, although overall cargo volumes were down by a third last month because supplies mostly travel in the hold of passenger planes.

British Airways (part of ICAG) and Virgin Atlantic have both partnered with the government to operate cargo-only flights this month, bringing medical supplies such as ventilators and personal protective equipment to the UK. Heathrow said it wanted to work with the government to develop a health screening process for passengers and that common international practices needed to be developed.

"Now is the time to agree on a common international standard for healthcare screening in airports so that when this crisis recedes, people can travel with confidence," Heathrow's CEO John Holland-Kaye said. Heathrow has agreed to a 10% pay cut with its 7,000 directly employed staff, out of 76,500 people who work at the airport, and is reducing the number of terminals it has open to lower costs.

It recently paid shareholders 100 million pounds ($125.5 million) in dividends, a payout it said was agreed in February before the impact of the coronavirus crisis became clear. ($1 = 0.7967 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Decision to resume construction works from April 15 in UP stands cancelled, says Deputy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh has been revoked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. The...

Parineeti Chopra shares throwback picture from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of herself from an old photoshoot by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Exuding elegance, the Ishaqzaade actor is seen wearing a tube dress in a nude shade in the click.Chopra i...

FOREX-Dollar slips as Chinese data improves

The dollar fell Tuesday, much to the enjoyment of sterling and Australian dollar holders, after better-than-expected economic data from China which painted a less gloomy picture of the new coronavirus economic fallout than markets had feare...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after China reported smaller-than-expected contractions in imports and exports in March, and as fears over the global spread of the new coronavirus eased. The Hang Seng index ended up 135.07 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020