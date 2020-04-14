Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical supplies airlifted to Ethiopia for distribution in Africa - WFP

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:25 IST
Medical supplies airlifted to Ethiopia for distribution in Africa - WFP

A first "solidarity flight" of medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday for distribution in Africa, the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) said.

The 1 million masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and other protective gear for health workers, as well as ventilators for patients, will be flown on later in the day to 5 African countries - Djibouti, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Tanzania.

"From those five hubs they will be dispatched in as many countries as possible," WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. The supplies are enough to protect health workers while treating more than 30,000 patients across the continent, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus not yet contained in Germany - Robert Koch institute

A lower number of new coronavirus cases in Germany in recent days is likely due to less testing over Easter and the outbreak is not yet contained, the head of the Robert Koch health institute said on Tuesday.Germanys number of confirmed cor...

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

The shares of Norwegian Air plummeted on Tuesday, and have now eroded almost their entire value from a 2015 peak, as the airlines survival depends on creditors accepting a rescue plan proposed last week. The shares slumped as much as 62.5 a...

PNB gets stock exchanges' nod to trade over 266 cr shares post merger with 2 other PSBs

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Tuesday said it has received approval from stock exchanges for trading of over 266 crore shares post amalgamation with two other PSBs. The government had on March 4, 2020, notified about trading appro...

French economy to contract 8% this year as lockdown extended - minister

The French government on Tuesday scrapped its days-old economic outlook after President Emmanuel Macron extended a national lockdown, shutting down swathes of the euro zones second-biggest economy. After Macron extended the lockdown until a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020