Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha health ministry sets up experts' panels on coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:08 IST
Maha health ministry sets up experts' panels on coronavirus

Two committees of experts have been formed to analyse data and recommend measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,455 after 121 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, a health official had said earlier.

"One committee of experts will be headed by Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of Grant Government Medical College. It will study and analyse the data generated by the health as well BMC's (Mumbai civic body) medical department and recommend new measures to curb the spread of virus," Tope said. The other panel, to be headed by former health director P P Doke, will make recommendations for the rest of the state (excluding Mumbai), the minister added.

"Both the committees will hold video conferences and it would be mandatory for the concerned officials to attend them," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, health. PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkars statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Speaking to ANI, Hanumanth Rao, Senior Co...

Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai has issued an advisory on partially resuming the passport services for Indian applicants through BLS Sharjah Centre from April 15 onwards. The advisory from the consulate general says that the applicati...

South Africa won't consider IMF adjustment programme, finance minister says

South Africa will not consider International Monetary Fund funding accompanied by a structural adjustment programme as it battles to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday.Afri...

HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring an educational society, which defaulted in repaying loan installments, as a Non-Performing Asset during the nationwide lockdown. Justice Rekha Palli, who heard the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020