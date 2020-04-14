Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phases

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the COVID-19 spread but said some industries would reopen in phases. The first industry to reopen would be construction, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

"That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks," Khan said. Pakistan, which has already completed a three-week lockdown, has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths.

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. Khan has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

