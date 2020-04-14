England's hospital death toll rises to 11,005 - officials

A further 744 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospital in England, bringing the total to 11,005, health officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 744, 58 had no known underlying health conditions and they were aged between 38 and 96 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.