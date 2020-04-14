Left Menu
World Bank approves $5m grant to respond to threat posed by COVID-19 in Burundi

The project will provide immediate support to Burundi to prevent COVID-19 cases and restrain local transmission through containment strategies.

World Bank | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:54 IST
The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank approved today a $5 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Burundi.

The project will provide immediate support to Burundi to prevent COVID-19 cases and restrain local transmission through containment strategies. It will also strengthen coordination and a referral medical laboratory network by training health personnel and providing equipment to laboratories at national and decentralized levels. It will also prepare and equip health facilities to treat patients and help develop efficient mechanisms for community-based disease surveillance and communication.

"This support will help the government's efforts in putting systems in place for preparedness, treatment, and containment of COVID-19. This is particularly important as it will strengthen Burundi's public health system in this highly rural and densely populated country," said Jean-Christophe Carret, Country Director for Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. This immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. International Finance Corporation is providing $8 billion in financing to this effort to help private companies affected by the pandemic and to preserve jobs. International Bank of Reconstruction and Development and IDA is making an initial $6 billion available for the health response. In order to provide broader support to meet country needs, the World Bank Group will deploy up to $160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

