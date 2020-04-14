United Kingdom hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 778 to 12,107

The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.

"302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive," the health ministry said.

