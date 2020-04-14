Left Menu
ESIC extends period for filing ESI contribution

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the period for filing ESI contribution for February to May 15 in view of the challenges posed by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:23 IST
ESI beneficiary may also seek emergency/non-emergency medical treatment from tie-up hospitals directly without referral letter in accordance with his entitlement.. Image Credit: ANI

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the period for filing ESI contribution for February to May 15 in view of the challenges posed by COVID-19. A Union Labour Ministry release said on Tuesday that the period for filing ESI contribution for the month of February and March was earlier extended to April 15 and May 15 respectively.

It said that many establishments were temporarily closed and workers were unable to work due to conditions created by COVID-19. "Considering the hardship being faced by employers, the period for filing ESI contribution for the month of February has been further extended i.e. April 15 to May 15, 2020. The period for filing contribution for the month of March 2020 is also May 15, 2020," the release said.

It said no penalty or interest will be levied on establishments during the extended period and it would provide relief to 3.49 crore Insured Persons (IPs) and 12,11,174 employers. The purchase of medicines by ESI beneficiaries from private chemists during the lockdown period and its subsequent reimbursement by ESIC has been permitted, the release said.

A provision has also been made for providing medical services to insured persons and beneficiaries from tie-up hospitals if an ESIC Hospital is declared as a dedicated COVID-19 Hospital. The release said that ESI beneficiaries can be referred to tie-up hospitals for providing prescribed "secondary/SST consultation/admission/ investigation," during the period for which concerned ESIC Hospital functions as dedicated COVID-19 Hospital.

ESI beneficiary may also seek emergency/non-emergency medical treatment from tie-up hospitals directly without referral letter in accordance with his entitlement. A medical benefit is provided under Rule 60-61 to the insured persons who cease to be in insurable employment on account of permanent disablement and to the retired insured persons on payment of advance lump-sum contribution for a year at the rate of Rs 10 per month.

"Under the prevailing circumstances of lockdown, there may be cases where the validity of the medical benefit cards issued to these beneficiaries expire as these beneficiaries are unable to deposit the advance annual lump-sum contribution due to lockdown. Such beneficiaries have been allowed to avail medical benefit till June 30, 2020," the release said. Payment of Rs 41 crore in respect of Permanent Disablement Benefit and Dependants' Benefit have been sent to the bank accounts of beneficiaries in March 2020, said the ministry. (ANI)

