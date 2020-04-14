Five more test positive for coronavirus in Nashik district

With five more persons from Malegaon testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the number of COVID-cases in Nashik district has gone up to 42, officials said. All of them were contacts of coronavirus positive cases and are already under quarantine, they said.

So far two deaths are reported from the district. Meanwhile, 20 people were admitted in various hospitals in the district for suspected COVID-19 disease, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

