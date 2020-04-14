Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:52 IST
Noida: Another person tests positive for COVID-19

One more coronavirus infected patient was detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, while 11 others were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those cured so far to 25, officials said. This is the highest number of patients discharged from hospitals in a single day after undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 80 positive cases of coronavirus, the second highest in the state after Agra, according to official figures. "Forty-six test reports were received here on Tuesday. One patient has tested positive while others have tested negative for COVID-19," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"Total 1,556 samples have been collected and sent for test so far from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Eighty positive cases have been recorded of which 25 have been cured and discharged. 11 people were discharged on Tuesday," the officer added. The latest case is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 of Noida where a woman, in her 50s, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

This case is also linked to private firm Cease Fire, which is already under government scanner for triggering a chain of cases and has been booked for endangering people's life, they said. In a statement, the Health Department here said 1,310 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had on Monday witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases when 16 patients had tested positive for the virus, taking the district's tally to 80. While one more patient got added to the list, the tally stood at 80 on Tuesday, with officials saying one of the 16 infected persons on Monday has been listed in Delhi.

