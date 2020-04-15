Left Menu
Teladoc Health sees revenue above estimates on spike in demand due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:53 IST
Teladoc Health Inc said on Tuesday it expected its first-quarter revenue above estimates, as the telemedicine provider experiences an unprecedented surge in demand for its services due to the new coronavirus outbreak. To contain the fast-spreading virus, public health officials have been encouraging use of alternatives to clinic visits to patients. This is expected to boost demand for the U.S. telehealth industry, including market leader Teladoc.

The company said it was now routinely providing in excess of 20,000 virtual medical visits per day in the United States, representing an increase of over 100% compared to the first week of March. The company's preliminary quarterly results show revenue in the range of $180 million to $181 million, compared with $129 million in the year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $173.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total visit volume is expected to exceed 1.8 million visits, representing about 70% growth, Teladoc said. It is due to publish full quarterly results on April 29.

Teladoc shares, which have risen 86% in the year through Tuesday's close, were up 4.6% in extended trading.

