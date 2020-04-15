Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministryReuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 05:40 IST
Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.
Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panama's death toll from the coronavirus to 95.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Panama