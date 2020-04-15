Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ's Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months due to coronavirus impact

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:20 IST
NZ's Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months due to coronavirus impact

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ministers in her government and public service chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand's offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the last three weeks, and economic activity is at a standstill as the country undertakes one of the strictest lockdowns globally. The government has forecast joblessness to surge because of the global and domestic slowdown.

"This is where we can take action and that is why we have," Ardern said in a news conference announcing the decision. "We acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsides, taking a pay cut, and losing their jobs as a result of the global pandemic," she added.

New Zealand on Wednesday recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,386. It has recorded nine deaths so far. The government is expected to decide next week whether it will extend its current "Level 4" shutdown.

In a speech to New Zealand's business community earlier in the day, the finance minister said that if the government decided to ease restrictions, the emphasis would be to permit economic activity that is safe. Grant Robertson also said the annual budget, to be announced on May 14, would focus on recovery.

"It will include funding for the cost pressures that are necessary part of keeping our country ticking over. But we will devote much of our resources to kickstarting this recovery," Robertson said in his speech streamed to business leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event.NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will n...

Top China official to HK says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed

The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the islands legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Lia...

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020