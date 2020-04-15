Left Menu
Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for 7 days

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:25 IST
Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian country's main cities, state media reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, adding that those 12 provinces were highly prone to the new coronavirus, which has infected 267 people in the country, but no deaths.

