Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, positive tests still rising

Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, positive tests still risingReuters | Zurich | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:39 IST
The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 973, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 900 people on Tuesday.
The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
