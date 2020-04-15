Left Menu
UK to make statement on lockdown review on Thursday- PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST
UK to make statement on lockdown review on Thursday- PM's spokesman

The government will make an announcement on Thursday on its review of social distancing measures, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, repeating that advisers do not believe Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. "The review will be considered by ministers and in keeping with the timeline which we set out to parliament. You can expect us to make an announcement tomorrow," the spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about calls by the main opposition Labour Party to set out the government's exit strategy, the spokesman quoted chief medical officer Chris Whitty, who has said such discussions should not happen until the country was beyond the peak. "To start having that discussion until we are confident that is where we have got to would, I think, be a mistake," the spokesman said.

