UK's social distancing has flattened COVID-19 curve - science official

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:54 IST
Britain's restrictions on social interactions to contain the coronavirus outbreak are working and have flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases, a government science adviser said on Wednesday.

"What I see that encourages me ... is two weeks now of, definitely not increasing any more. I see a flattened curve," said Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the government, referring to a slide showing details of new cases.

"For me that is evidence that what everyone has done together has worked."

