UK's social distancing has flattened COVID-19 curve - science official

Britain's restrictions on social interactions to contain the coronavirus outbreak are working and have flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases, a government science adviser said on Wednesday.

"What I see that encourages me ... is two weeks now of, definitely not increasing any more. I see a flattened curve," said Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the government, referring to a slide showing details of new cases.

"For me that is evidence that what everyone has done together has worked."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

