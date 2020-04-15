Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief regrets U.S. move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:31 IST
WHO chief regrets U.S. move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted President Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the infection prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders as recorded global infections passed the 2 million mark.

"The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend of the WHO and we hope it will continue to be so," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in the funding to the WHO." He said the agency would assess its performance in the crisis as it does after every such occurrence.

"In due course WHO's performance in tackling this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO's member states and the independent bodies that are in place to ensure transparency and accountability," he said. In addition to fighting COVID-19, the WHO helps many of the world's poorest and vulnerable people who are struggling with diseases and other conditions, Tedros said. Its programmes include polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, and mental health, he added.

The United States is the largest donor to the WHO, providing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. Tedros added: "WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and we will work with partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted."

But now was the time for the world to be united in its common struggle against the outbreak, which he described as a "dangerous enemy". Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, said that there would be opportunities in coming weeks and months to discuss WHO's budget with its other 193 states.

"We are laser-focused on doing a very important job and that is suppressing this virus and saving lives," Ryan said. "There are so many thousands of brave front line workers doing that in the world today. This is all hands on deck. There is no public, no private sector. Everybody has something to bring to the table."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his states healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.C...

Study discloses barriers young adults face to seek help for eating disorders

Factors such as fear of being a burden to others, embarrassment, concern about others take, have been identified as some of the barriers that restrict young people to seek professional help for eating disorders. A new study has found that y...

Retailers' body seeks permission for contactless home delivery of goods

After the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA came out with guidelines that enabled ecommerce players to operate, the Retailers Association of India RAI on Wednesday urged the government to consider allowing all forms of home delivery of goods in ...

South African watchdog sends mask manufacturer to court for suspected price-gouging

A company believed to have hiked the price of face masks by 500 during the coronavirus epidemic has been sent to a South African court, and more prosecutions for suspected price gouging will follow, the competition watchdog said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020