Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uruguay set to finish repatriation of passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Reuters | Montevideo | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:32 IST
Uruguay set to finish repatriation of passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

The repatriation of the final 15 passengers from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship, stranded in Uruguayan waters since March 27 due to an outbreak of the coronavirus on board, will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the government said. A medical plane will take the current 14 occupants of the ship, and another passenger to be discharged from a clinic in capital city Montevideo to Miami, where they will get on connecting flights to their homes in the United States, Britain, Sweden, France, Holland, Canada and Switzerland.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said the ship will dock at Montevideo. Passengers will board a bus that will take them to the airport for a flight that will depart after 2000 GMT. Four former Greg Mortimer passengers will remain hospitalized in the Uruguayan capital until they recover enough to travel home.

Over the weekend, Uruguay repatriated 112 Australians and New Zealanders from the cruise ship operated by Australian company Aurora Expeditions. Most of the total 128 passengers originally on board had tested positive for the virus. The ship's crew must finish their quarantine on board the vessel, and then start the trip to the Spanish port of Las Palmas, which was the originally planned destination for the tourist trip, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his states healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.C...

Study discloses barriers young adults face to seek help for eating disorders

Factors such as fear of being a burden to others, embarrassment, concern about others take, have been identified as some of the barriers that restrict young people to seek professional help for eating disorders. A new study has found that y...

Retailers' body seeks permission for contactless home delivery of goods

After the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA came out with guidelines that enabled ecommerce players to operate, the Retailers Association of India RAI on Wednesday urged the government to consider allowing all forms of home delivery of goods in ...

South African watchdog sends mask manufacturer to court for suspected price-gouging

A company believed to have hiked the price of face masks by 500 during the coronavirus epidemic has been sent to a South African court, and more prosecutions for suspected price gouging will follow, the competition watchdog said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020