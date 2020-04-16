Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 30,000, New Yorkers told to wear masks

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:16 IST
U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 30,000, New Yorkers told to wear masks

The U.S. coronavirus death toll - the highest in the world - surged past 30,000 on Wednesday after doubling in a week, while the hardest-hit state of New York ordered residents to wear masks in certain settings to combat the pandemic. The sobering milestone was reached at a time when states spared the worst of the pandemic were mulling a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1, a target date promoted by President Donald Trump.

The goal of getting the country back to work took on more urgency with the release of two government reports showing plummeting retail sales and factory output last month. U.S. deaths on Wednesday stood at 30,400, according to a Reuters tally, with 630,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. After the first U.S. death, reported on Feb. 29, it took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and nine days to jump from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000.

A University of Washington model, often cited by the White House, this week predicted the total U.S. deaths in the pandemic could reach about 68,800 by early August. That suggests the United States has not even reached the halfway point in possible fatalities. Italy, with more than 21,000, has the second-most reported deaths caused by the pathogen that first emerged last year in China, followed by Spain with more than 18,500. Worldwide, the pathogen has killed at least 133,000 people.

After saying earlier this week that New York had passed the worst of the crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered his state's 19 million residents to wear masks or substitutes when in any public situation that may not allow them to be at least six feet away from others. New Yorkers will have three days to comply with the order, aimed at ensuring the mask wearer does not infect others. Cuomo said 752 people died in his state in the past day - down slightly from the previous day but still high, although hospitalizations declined in a sign the crisis was easing.

"If you are going to be in public and you cannot maintain social distancing then have a mask, and put that mask on," Cuomo told a news briefing. New York is following the lead of a few places that already have policies regarding face coverings in certain circumstances, including Los Angeles. Health experts have recommended the use of face masks after initially discouraging the public from wearing them, out of concern over a short supply for medical professionals treating coronavirus patients.

Cuomo also gave an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest. With evidence that the outbreak is slowing in states like New York, political leaders have engaged in an acrimonious debate over when to try to reopen the economy without paving the way for a deadly second wave of infections.

States and local governments have issued "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders affecting about 94% of Americans to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. ECONOMIC CALAMITY

The restrictions have battered the U.S. economy, with mandatory business closures aimed at curbing the pathogen's spread leaving millions of Americans unemployed. Fresh government data released on Wednesday gave another glimpse at the damage. Retail sales dropped by 8.7% in March, the government reported, the biggest decline since tracking began in 1992. Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

In addition, output at U.S. factories declined by the most since 1946 as the pandemic fractured supply chains. Economists believe the economy entered recession in March.

"The economy is almost in free fall," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Trump, who initially downplayed the coronavirus threat and then called for a reopening of the economy by April 12, now has embraced May 1 target date.

"There are a number of states - 19, 20 states - that really have had limited impact from it. So I think we will see some states that are - the governors feel that they're ready - we're poised to assist them with that reopening," Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told ABC's "Good Morning America." Healthcare workers have faced unique health threats while working on the front lines trying to tackle the pandemic. Reuters has identified more than 50 nurses, doctors and medical technicians who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 or showing symptoms of it. At least 16 were in New York state.

"The emergency room is like a war zone," said Raj Aya, whose wife Madhvi Aya - a physician's assistant in Brooklyn - was one of the healthcare workers who died in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar, fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientist use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be ...

Clean-up crews tackle Valdez Marine Terminal oil spill in Alaska

Clean-up crews were working to contain an oil spill at the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Systems TAPS Valdez Marine Terminal, officials said on Wednesday, but the volume spilled was not preventing tankers from loading at the site.A sump overflow sp...

Browns introduce new old-school uniforms

The Cleveland Browns turned to the past when designing their new uniforms, which were introduced Wednesday. Gone are the words that emblazoned the uniforms in recent years CLEVELAND above the numbers on the front of the jersey, BROWNS runni...

Evidence of virus' effect on US economy grows more ominous

Evidence of the coronavirus devastating impact on the US economy has been steadily emerging, and the signs have grown ominous. Sales at stores and restaurants plunged in March by the largest amount on records dating back to 1992. The nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020